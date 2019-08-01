Daringbadi: A day after a Maoist poster was found at Simanbadi village near Daringbadi town in Kandhamal district, local police held a meeting at the spot to free people of Maoist propaganda and fear.

According to locals, the meeting was held at local panchayat office premises – about 100 metres away from the shop where the poster was found.

Apart from local police, sarpanch Amita Pradhan’s representative Parameswar Pradhan was also present in the meeting that was attended by locals. The cops educated the villager of their rights and encouraged them to stay away from false narrative being put forward by the Maoists.

Villagers urged local police in-charge Alekh Gardia to ensure opening of a police outpost at the village to curb illegal liquor trade.

It may be mentioned here that a Maoist poster was found at the village amidst the observation of fourth day of Martyr’s week Wednesday.

Through the poster, the ultras of CPI-Maoist and BAKPA Maoists had warned locals against working with the police, government and had urged the local populace to join the cadre and work with the red rebels. They had also asked for permanent land, water and forest rights to be given to the tribals. Besides, they had asked the villager to observe the martyr’s week.

PNN