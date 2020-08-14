Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have initiated an inquiry into the complaint filed by the father of Disha Salian. The complaint has been lodged to prevent the rumours allegedly being spread about his daughter’s death, an official said Friday. It should be said here that Disha Salian was the former manager of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She allegedly killed herself by suicide a few days before Rajput’s death.

Based on the complaint filed by Disha’s father Satish Salian, the Malvani police has launched an inquiry and the process of recording statements is on, the official said. Disha had died June 8 after allegedly jumping off the 14th floor of a building in Malad locality. An accidental death case was registered in the alleged suicide. Rajput was found dead in his South Bandra residence here June 14.

Disha’s father had recently given a written complaint to the police, stating that ‘derogatory’ posts and forwards were being shared by people who defamed his deceased daughter and his family.

In his complaint, he had also alleged that the ‘news about her (Disha’s) involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of the film fraternity, rape and murder are all stories cooked up by media people just to sell it to channels and these stories hold no truth’.

Disha’s father had also requested the police to take action against the people concerned for their ‘insensitive act’ towards his family.

“The Malvani police, who are probing the case of Disha’s death, have also started an inquiry into the complaint filed by her father. Accordingly, statements of a few persons are being recorded in this connection,” the police official said.

The police have made an appeal to the people to come forward with any evidence or information linked to the case.