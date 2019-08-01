Keonjhar: While efforts are underway to make Odisha tobacco-free, shopkeepers in Keonjhar are oblivious to the government ban on gutkha and chewing tobacco.

In order to enforce the ban, the district drug department and the police in a joint operation conducted surprise raids on more than 40 betel shops in Keonjhar and seized banned gutkha and other scented tobacco products Wednesday.

Despite the ban on sale of tobacco products near schools and to minors, the trade is flourishing rampantly in Keonjhar district; it was evident from the raids.

The team found that a number of stores had kept illegal chewing tobacco. They collected Rs 8,500 as fine from these businesses, assistant district medical officer – public health (ADMO) Nilamani Dilipchand said.

“The raids will further continue in the foreseeable future as well,” he added.

At present, the sale of gutkha and chewing tobacco is an offence in the state by virtue of a law passed in 2013. The sale of tobacco products have also been prohibited within a radius of 100 metres of any educational institution. The negligence of policing officials, however, meant that the law was never enforced leading to open sale of these products in shops.

PNN