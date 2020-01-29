Ganjam: In a major crackdown, the special task force (STF) officials Wednesday busted an explosives godown in Rambha locality of Ganjam district and arrested a person in this connection.

According to STF officials, acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of STF conducted a raid in the locality. Following the raid, the officials found a huge cache of explosives including 196 quintals of ammonium nitrate, 3200 gelatine sticks, and 10,406 detonators.

The godown was also seized by the officials.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and local cops are investigating into the matter.

PNN