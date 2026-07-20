New Delhi: Production growth of nine core infrastructure sectors rose to a five-month high of 5 per cent in June due to an increase in output of cement, electricity and iron ore.

The core sectors’ growth was 1.1 per cent in June 2025 and 3.2 per cent in May 2026.

The data has been released with a new base year, 2022-23, replacing the earlier base year of 2011-12. The government has also added iron ore to the index, increasing the number of core sectors to nine.

According to the official data released Monday, production of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and fertiliser declined during the month.

On the other hand, production of cement and electricity rose by 9.8 per cent each, and of iron ore, which has been included in the index under the new series, jumped by 43.9 per cent in June.

During April-June 2026-27, the key sectors expanded by 3.6 per cent against 1 per cent in the same period last year.