Puri: Hours after the state government announced ‘near total lockdown’ in five districts and eight towns of the state, massive crowds gathered at grocery stores and vegetable markets Saturday evening to buy their needs.

People were seen in panic buying mood, purchasing whatever they could starting from vegetables to groceries.

A number of people complained of returning empty-handed – especially in urban areas of affected towns — as most shops ran dry well before evening. Some alleged that panic buying was triggered by rumours about limited availability of kitchen essentials and all the shops getting completely closed for weeks.

It may be mentioned here that the state government Saturday declared lockdowns in eight cities, including five districts, in view of coronavirus outbreak.

The lockdown will be in force in Khordha, Cuttack, Ganjam, Kendrapara and Angul districts as well as Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Jajpur road and Jajpur town, Bhadrak towns from 7 am March 22 till 9 pm March 29.

