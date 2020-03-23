Bhubaneswar: Twin city police commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi Sunday said that stringent action will be taken against violators of the curfew.

Addressing the media here Sarangi said, “Today almost all private vehicles were off the roads in the twin city of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Still some young men were spotted moving on the roads unnecessarily despite the request and massive awareness campaigns. We request the parents of such young people to stop their children from moving outside.”

Sarangi also urged the denizens to avoid using vehicles and walk to nearby shops for buying essential items. He further requested every family to choose a member who could go out for buying essentials instead of going in groups.

The top cop informed the media that in case of an emergency any person can dial 100 and get a curfew pass through an SMS after stating their urgency. The IICs at the respective police stations in the twin cities have also been empowered to give such passes to the applicants.

Sarangi also said that persons engaged in exempted services can travel to their workplaces by showing their identity cards.

He put special stress on the elderly citizens, the most vulnerable to the viral infection, and urged them to stay away from children and people who go out. “Such citizens can request their neighbours or the nodal police officers at the nearest police stations to get the essential services for them” he added.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police Sunday deployed its forces at important junctions of the twin city and did not allow the entry of vehicles into the cities.

The Commissionerate Police also offered cooked food to around 100 stranded passengers at the Baramunda bus stand during the curfew.