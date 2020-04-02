Saharanpur (UP): A government employee hanged himself in his office and stated in his suicide note that he was ending his life as he was afraid of the Corona virus.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P said that the employee’s family said that he had been depressed for some time.

The body has been sent for post mortem. There has been an increase in cases of Corona suicides in Uttar Pradesh. This is the sixth Corona suicide in Uttar Pradesh and second in 24 hours.

A 23-year-old migrant labourer who escaped from a quarantine centre to meet his family in Lakhimpur Tuesday, allegedly committed suicide after learning that police were searching for him.

According to police, he had escaped from the quarantine centre twice to meet his family, but officials thwarted his attempts on both the occasion and brought him back to the camp.

On the same day, a farmer, who was suffering from fever and cold, committed suicide to ‘save his entire village from being infected with Corona virus’. The incident took place in Mathura.

Earlier March 24, a young man who had been suffering from fever and cough, committed suicide in Kanpur by hanging himself because he feared he was suffering from Corona virus.

Last month, in two separate incidents, two youths had committed suicide in Hapur and Bareilly because they also believed that they were suffering from the deadly virus.

