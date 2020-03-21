Simulia: Amid coronavirus scare, as many as 51 persons from Balasore district who were living in Tamil Nadu were made to undergo a health check-up while they were on their way home.

According to sources, a bus carrying all 51 persons was made to stop on NH-16 near Jamujhadi village under the Simulia police limits in Balasore district and the occupants were asked to undergo a health check-up.

Dr. Sambit Kumar Das of Simulia primary health centre examined the health of the people in the bus. Police ASI Bhuvanananda Sethi, Junior MVI Debashis Mallick were also present on the spot.

All the passengers are healthy, it was learnt. The step was taken as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus outbreak, the doctor said.

