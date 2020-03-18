Bhubaneswar: The state government Wednesday received registrations of 2,131 persons who returned to Odisha from abroad. This came within 48 hours of the government making it mandatory for people returning from abroad to enroll their names with the government in view of the increasing fear of the coronavirus.

The officials said through the 104 helpline and online registration service it receives close to 80 calls per hour. The number of registrations went up to 2,131 while 13,627 calls were received on the 104 helpline number. The registered users shared the details of their travel history on the portal. The maximum number of registered persons coming to Odisha from abroad were from UAE at 20 per cent followed by travelers from the US at 9 per cent.

Subrato Bagchi, the nodal officer for coronavirus cases, said there were no registrations from people who travelled recently to China while merely one per cent of registered citizens recently travelled to Italy. Other counties mostly visited by people included United Kingdom. In the district wise details, maximum registrations were reported from Khurda, Cuttack and Puri districts.