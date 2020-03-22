Bhubaneswar: In a bid to ensure hassle-free movement of goods into and within Odisha amid scare of coronavirus that has brought normal life to a standstill, the state government Sunday constituted a State-level Monitoring Unit on Goods and Services (SALAM).

While the Principal Secretary of Water Resources department will be the head of the unit, the Principal Secretary of Housing and Urban Development department, transport commissioner, commissioner of Commercial Taxes, commissioner-cum-secretary of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department, director of Special Projects and an ADG-rank official of Odisha Police, who will be nominated by the director general of police, will be its members, said the order issued by the General Administration and Public Grievances department of the state government.

The unit will access the requirements, monitor the flow of goods and initiate immediate action to remove bottlenecks (if any). Moreover, the dedicated unit will also create a platform to facilitate traders and transporters to highlight their issues as well as resolve the same, the order pointed out, adding that it will be a self-sufficient monitoring unit to take appropriate decisions without waiting for any instructions or approvals.