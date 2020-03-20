Bhubaneswar: The ST and SC Development Department of the state government Friday announced closure of schools operating under it from March 25 till June 16 amid COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

According to a notification issued by the department, the government has also announced to provide three-month advance scholarship to the parents and guardians of the boarders.

“The ST and SC Development Department will transfer Rs 143.30 crore to the bank accounts of respective headmasters of educational institutions/ special officers of microprojects for subsequent disbursement of money in cash to the parents/ guardians,” the notification said.

Principal Secretary to government Ranjana Chopra in a letter to the Home Department Principal Secretary has requested him to instruct the police SPs of all districts to provide police protection wherever required and intensify patrolling around the institutions during the disbursement.