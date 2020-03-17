Puri: Two days after imposing restrictions on gathering on the beaches, the administration Tuesday started screening people at all entry points of Puri district amidst a worldwide coronavirus scare.

The administration began examining visitors at Pipli toll plaza Monday to keep the deadly virus at bay, sources said.

The Holy City and the likes of Konark, Satapada and Kakatpur have occupied a special place in the tourism map of Odisha. Thousands of devotees and tourists from across the globe often flock to seek Lord’s blessings.

However, the administration has imposed Section 144 in Puri and Chandrabhaga beaches and some other places in the district to prevent any type of gathering as part of a preventive measure against coronavirus that has claimed at least 7,000 lives across the world.

The administration has also shut some tourist spots in the district to fight the deadly virus. Besides, devotees have also been advised to use masks and give detailed information regarding their health conditions while visiting the Srimandir.

Amidst this scenario, officials of the district administration, Health department, Transport department and the police Tuesday started screening people at all entry points of Puri. The administration has urged tourists and peoples from other district not to visit Puri for some days to check the spread.

The district administration, meanwhile, urged the residents of Puri not to go outside for the time being to avoid any possible infection by the deadly virus. “We are requesting tourists and outsiders not to visit Puri for some days,” said Puri Collector Balwant Singh.