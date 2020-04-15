Digapahandi: Putting duty before his health, Digapahandi tehsildar Adwaita Swain is one of the frontline warriors who is fighting the COVID-19 virus outbreak in the state.

Fifty-Nine-Year old Swain, a cancer victim, takes pride in serving the denizens of Digapahandi NAC in Ganjam district despite his health condition posing a challenge.

Swain has been suffering from cancer since 2011 and undergoes chemotherapy at a private hospital in Hyderabad at regular intervals. He hasn’t been able to go to Hyderabad for his treatment amid the lockdown.

That said, for him, duty always comes first and then his health. He keeps travelling in the ground to ensure the government rules and regulations are properly implemented.

“I am aware of the importance of my work. I never think of myself as a cancer patient and give my 100 per cent to my job. That makes me feel very active,” Swain says.

After knowing about his health condition Ganjam collector Vijaya Amruta Kulange had asked him to take rest. Swain, however, has not taken any leave. His dedication, meanwhile, has earned him much appreciation from all quarters.

