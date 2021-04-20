Jaipur: This is the story of a 37-year-old corona warrior, who is a doctor by profession. He is currently battling for life on a ventilator, awaiting medicines which could have improved his health. However, the delayed availability of the drugs is raising questions on the respect and regards shown to corona warriors by both the Central and the state governments.

Anuj Sharma, father of a six-year-old girl, was admitted April 14 in Fortis Hospital of Jaipur after testing positive for Covid-19 April 13. His wife, a senior official with the Railways, and daughter, are also infected, and isolated.

Sharma’s parents are based in Jalandhar. They were informed of his critical health Sunday and they reached here midnight. They are staying in a railways guest house. However, they are unable to meet their daughter-in-law, son or granddaughter, as all three are infected.

Sharma’s CT score was 7 on April 14th, on 15th, he needed Remdesivir, but the injections were not available.

“After running from pillar to post, his family members got the injection the next day. However, his CT score went up to 13 and again Remdesivir was not available when required,” said his friend, Rateesh who is a doctor as well.

Also read: Govt to double remdesivir production to 3 lakh vials per day in 15 days: Mandaviya

“Corona warriors have been discussed far and wide but look at their plight. They can’t even avail medicines when required. If this is the plight of a doctor, imagine the condition of a common man. The government has floated a policy to hold the medicine stock, but why can’t a hospital like Fortis be trusted at this time.

“There are no beds in RUHS and hence we can’t take a critical patient there. What should we do in such a situation, leave our patient to die?” Rateesh questioned. He said it would have been better ‘had we not been doctors’.

“Anuj has been testing patients since September. He is from a pathology background and after nine months, he too got infected. However, , there is no one now to save his life,” Rateesh stated.

“He is critical and we badly need Tocilizumab 400 mg iv. We were asked to go to SMS Hospital and then to Rajasthan University Hospital Services. However, we could not get the medicines despite travelling 30-40 km,” he lamented.

A Fortis Hospital staff member admitted the paucity of drugs. “There is a huge demand for Remdesivir and its supply is limited. There is a shortage of these medicines and injections. We don’t deny it. However, we have been providing our patients the best to our availability,” he said.