Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 2,275 new cases of coronavirus infection in the state in last 24 hours, state I&PR Department said in a tweet Tuesday.

Out of the new positive cases, 1,318 persons were in quarantine while the remaining contracted the disease after coming in contact with infected persons.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,057 with 17 new fatalities reported in last 24 hours. Most of these COVID-19 patients were suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other complications.

District wise breakdown: In the last 24 hours, Angul district reported 136 fresh COVID-19 cases, Balasore 111, Bargarh 64, Bhadrak 50, Bolangir 77, Boudh 21, Cuttack 114, Deogarh 15, Dhenkanal 27, Gajapati 6, Ganjam 36, Jagatsinghpur 55, Jajpur 82, Jharsuguda 100, Kalahandi 64, Kandhamal 50, Kendrapada 68, Keonjhar 37, Khurda 364, Koraput 39, Malkangiri 53, Mayurbhanj 110, Nabarangpur 39, Nayagarh 31, Nuapada 69, Puri 71, Rayagada 33, Sambalpur 56, Sonepur 50 and Sundargarh 150. According to the department, the state pool stands at 67.

The current number of active cases in Odisha stands at 25,635. So far 2,56,937 persons have tested positive for the disease in the state.

With the recovery of 2,577 patients Monday, a total of 2,30,192 patients have recovered so far. A total of 38,36,825 tests have been conducted in the state.

PNN