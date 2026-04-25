Bhubaneswar: If things go well, Odisha will soon get 219 new veterinary hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, as pacts were inked with six public sector undertakings (PSUs) in this regard, on the occasion of World Veterinary Day, Saturday. Attending the state-level programme for World Veterinary Day organised here, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated new buildings of 76 veterinary hospitals built at a cost of about Rs 100 crore in the state to strengthen veterinary services. On the occasion, pacts were inked with six PSUs for the construction of 219 new veterinary hospitals and diagnostic laboratories at an investment of Rs 177 crore.

Under the MoU, a state-level molecular laboratory will be set up at Phulankha ra at a cost of about Rs 10 crore. The CM announced at the event that the state-level food laboratory will be strengthened at a cost of Rs 6 crore for testing the quality of animal feed.

On the occasion of 50 years of Opolfed, the CM inaugurated the marketing centre for brown eggs and indigenous ‘Aseel’ chicken, expressing hope that it will give fair price to the poultry farmers. For the welfare of fishermen, the fish landing centre in Bhadrak and the improvement work of Dhamra fish port were inaugurated at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

The CM, while delivering his speech at the event, said that veterinarians treat animals that cannot speak. “They are truly great. Our veterinarians are like gods to living creatures. Traditional farming alone is not enough to increase the income of farmers in Odisha. We need to promote allied farming. Our goal is not just to double the income of farmers, but to multiply it,” he said. The Kamdhenu Yojana has been launched for the first time in the state.

Under the scheme, which is being implemented at a cost of Rs 1,423 crore, more than 15 lakh cowherds will benefit in the next five years. Up to 70 per cent assistance is being provided for raising high-milk-producing cows. “To make animal health services accessible to the people, our government has decided to deploy 2000 trained ‘A-HELP’ (Agricultural Health Workers). These workers will help farmers in vaccination in rural areas,” he said.

The CM felicitated successful veterinarians, animal husbandry workers and farmers of the state, interacted with them and urged them to collectively contribute towards making Odisha a developed state. Attending the event as the guest of honour, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik said, “Veterinarians play a key role in ensuring good food and health. They serve as the first line of defence in society by preventing diseases spread by living beings.” Among others, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Prem Chandra Chaudhary was present.