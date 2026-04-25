New Delhi: Punjab Kings continued their red-hot form this IPL season and bettered their record of the highest ever run chase, defeating Delhi Capitals by six wickets, here Saturday.

Chasing 265, PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh (76 off 26b; 9×4, 5×6) and Priyansh Arya (43 off 17b; 2×4, 5×6) unleashed their beast mode, putting on a 126-run opening stand in just 6.5 overs, posting season’s highest power play score of 105/0.

They lost three wickets in quick succession, but skipper Shreyas Iyer made full use of his reprieves, to anchor the record chase with seven balls to spare.

He remained unbeaten on 71 (36 balls; 3×4, 7×6) as PBKS kept their unbeaten run intact.

PBKS now have six wins from seven matches with one match being a rain washout in Kolkata.

PBKS held the record for previous highest successful run-chase in the history of IPL when they had chased down Kolkata Knight Riders 261/6 in 2024 edition. This is also the highest successful chase across all T20s.

Earlier, KL Rahul smashed a career best unbeaten 152, the highest score by an Indian in the IPL, while Nitish Rana also struck big (91) as Delhi Capitals piled up a daunting 264/2 after opting to bat. Rahul’s 152 was the third highest score overall in the IPL.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 264/2; 20 overs (KL Rahul 152 not out, Nitish Rana 91). Punjab Kings: 265/4 in 18.5 overs (Priyansh Arya 43, Prabhsimran Singh 76, Shreyas Iyer 71 not out). PBKS won by six wickets.