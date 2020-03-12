Cuttack: Six persons who were admitted at Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital tested negative for coronavirus. While four of them were discharged Wednesday, the other two will be discharged later, emergency officer Dr. Bhubanananda Moharana said.

It is worth mentioning that a youth from Ranihat locality of ​​Cuttack city Sunday and another from Kendrapara locality Monday were admitted to the isolation ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital on suspicion of coronavirus. The young man from Ranihat had a cold cough after returning home from a trip to Delhi and Agra.

Similarly, the young man from Kendrapara locality who had returned from Oman was admitted to the SCB Monday after suffering from cough and fever. Samples of the Ranihat youth was sent to Pune and samples of Kendrapara youth to Bhubaneswar RMRC. The reports of both the samples were found to be negative.

