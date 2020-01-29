Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh): The Arunachal Pradesh authorities have issued an advisory to the Changlang district administration asking it for taking preventive measures to stop the possible spread of coronavirus through goods on sale at a border haat in this northeastern state.

The focus is on the ‘Pangsau Pass Border Haat’ in Changlang district, which is close to Myanmar as well as southern China. Authorities are are apprehensive as the deadly virus could be spread through goods sold to Indian customers.

So far 132 people have died from the disease in China and the diease has been reported from countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Myanmar.

“In view of the alarming situation, it is desirable to take due diligent care and make all relevant apparatus in active motion, especially along the ‘Pangsau Pass Border Haat point’,” the advisory issued by Trade and Commerce Director Tokong Pertin said.

“The outbreak of the virus this time is very serious and fatal. It is reported that there is no cure once it is infected,” the director stated in the advisory.

