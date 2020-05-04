Bhubaneswar: The 163rd COVID-19 patient of the state and 11th of Sundargarh district is a 29 years old woman of Nala Road area in Rourkela town, informed Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department of the state government.

Sundargarh district first reported its COVID-19 infected case April 12 when two persons, one was 23 years old youth and the second a 67 years old elderly person of Asiana Colony in Bisra area. Later, test report of a resident of the same Bisra area came out to be positive for coronavirus.

However, all three patients recovered and discharged from hospitals April 25, making the district coronavirus-free.

But the very next day, April 26, three more from the district tested positive for the disease. Of them, two were from Gudagudajora area of Bisra town and the remaining one was from Nala Road area. All three patients came in contact with the third patient.

Later, reports of four more residents of Nala Road tested positive for the virus. They all contracted the virus from the sixth patient. Of them, two were men aged 27 and 38 and two women aged 35 and 55.

All infected patients are undergoing treatment at Rourkela COVID-19 hospital.

