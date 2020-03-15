New Delhi: At least 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported from India, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said on its official website Sunday.

With the number of coronavirus positive cases shooting to 31, Maharashtra has emerged as the worst-hit state in the country. Five new cases were detected in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district, late Saturday night, a health official said.

In a related development, three coronavirus suspected cases who had fled from the isolation ward in the Ahmednagar Civil Hospital Saturday, returned to the facility early Sunday.

Similarly, three out of four coronavirus suspects who ran away from the Mayo Hospital in Nagpur have also returned, and efforts are on to trace the fourth.

According to Health Ministry, Delhi confirmed 7 cases of which one person died Friday and 2 recovered from the disease.

Haryana has 14 cases, and all the patients are foreign nationals. However, according to data available on ministry website, Kerala, reported 22 cases of which 3 persons have recovered and were discharged earlier. Rajasthan reported 4 cases – 2 are Indians and 2 foreign nationals.

Telangana confirmed once case. According to the Health Ministry, the person has recovered and has been discharged from the hospital.

Uttar Pradesh confirmed 11 cases so far. One of the patients is a foreign national while remaining 10 are Indians and three of them have been discharged from the hospital.

There is one confirmed case in Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh each.

While union territory of Ladakh reported 3 confirmed cases, Jammu and Kashmir showed 2 COVID-19 cases.

Karnataka confirmed one case. The patient died from COVID-19 along with comorbidity condition.

The data took into account cases compiled till 8.55 am Sunday.

According to the ministry, there are at least 76 Indian nationals and 17 foreigners who are confirmed COVID-19 cases. A total of two persons have died so far with one death in the national capital and one in Karnataka.

Moreover, the data shows that so far 12,29,363 have been screened at the Airports across India.

(IANS)