New Delhi: Even being the girlfriend of ‘James Bond’ will not help you escape the fury of coronavirus. And how can it do so when even prime ministers, royalty, kings and queens are not being able to counter the disease. Well in such conditions the girlfriend of ‘James Bond’ is but just a small fry in the coronavirus net.

Yes it is true that coronavirus has struck Olga Kurylenko, who played Bond’s girlfriend in the 2008 hit Quantum Of Solace. The movie had Daniel Craig playing James Bond and Kurylenko his love interest.

The actress herself has broken the news about being hit by COVID-19 on the social media platform Instagram. Posting a picture on Instagram, the actor said she was ‘locked up at home’ as a result of the diagnosis.

“I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now,” wrote Kurylenko. “Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourselves and do take this seriously!” she added. The actor also posted the same message in Ukranian, the language of her country of birth.

Kurylenko however, is not the first Hollywood actor to be hit by COVID-19. Last week actor Tom Hanks and his singer wife Rita Wilson informed that they had contracted the disease while shooting for a film in Australia. Currently both are on their way to recovery, but they have been kept in isolation.

PNN & Agencies