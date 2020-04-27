New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 28,380 and the death toll due to it rose to 886 in the country Monday. It was a record increase of 60 deaths in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. There has been a spike of 1,463 cases since Sunday evening.

Total cases

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 21,132, while 6,361 people have recovered, the ministry said. Thus, around 22.41 per cent of patients have recovered in the country so far.

However a tally made by this agency showed the total number of cases stood at 28,273 while the death toll is at 891.

Out of the 60 deaths reported 19 fatalities were reported from Maharashtra and 18 from Gujarat. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were third and fourth with eight and seven deaths respectively. They were followed by the states of Karnataka, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh (two deaths each). Punjab and Tamil Nadu reported one death.

States with highest number of deaths

Maharashtra (342) tops the tally, followed by Gujarat (151), Madhya Pradesh (106) and Delhi (54). Rajasthan has reported 41 deaths while Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh 31 each.

According to the Health Ministry data updated in the evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 8,068. It is followed by Gujarat at 3,301 and Delhi at 2,918 cases. Rajasthan has 2,185 positive cases of coronavirus followed by Madhya Pradesh (2,168), Uttar Pradesh (1,955) and Tamil Nadu (1,885). The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,177 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,002 in Telangana.

Tally compiled by PTI

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths

Andaman & Nicobar 33 11 0

Andhra Pradesh 1,177 235 31

Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0

Assam 35 27 1

Bihar 326 56 2

Chandigarh 36 17 0

Chhattisgarh 37 32 0

Delhi 2,918 877 54

Goa 7 7 0

Gujarat 3,301 313 151

Haryana 299 205 3

Himachal Pradesh 41 25 2

Jammu & Kashmir 523 137 7

Jharkhand 82 13 3

Karnataka 512 193 19

Kerala 481 355 3

Ladakh 20 16 0

Madhya Pradesh 2,121 302 106

Maharashtra 8,068 1,188 342

Manipur 2 2 0

Meghalaya 12 11 1

Mizoram 1 1 0

Odisha 111 37 1

Pondicherry 9 5 1

Punjab 322 86 18

Rajasthan 2,234 313 46

Tamil Nadu 1,937 1101 24

Telangana 1,001 316 25

Tripura 2 2 0

Uttarakhand 51 28 0

Uttar Pradesh 1,955 335 31

West Bengal 618 109 20

Total 28,273 6,356 891

PTI