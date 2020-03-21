New Delhi: In the wake of the highly contagious coronavirus and the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ Sunday, the Indian Railways Saturday decided to put brakes on as many as 709 trains.

According to information, 584 trains have been cancelled completely and the rest 125 trains partially.

The Indian Railways has already announced the suspension of train services of over 3,700 passenger locomotives and long-distance mail and express trains, which were scheduled to start their journeys on Sundy due to call of ‘Janata Curfew’.

According to the order issued by the railway ministry, no passenger or express train will originate from any railway station of the country between Saturday and Sunday midnight to 10 p.m. on Sunday. This will lead to the cancellation of around 2400 passenger and 1300 express trains.

The Railway Board has issued directions to all zonal heads that passengers already travelling in trains during the shutdown should not face any hassle.

IANS