Washington: The United States shattered its daily record for coronavirus infections Thursday. The country reported more than 77,000 new cases as the number of deaths in a 24-hour period rose by nearly 1,000. It seems that there is no let up to the spread of coronavirus infection in the United States.

The loss of 969 lives was the biggest increase since June 10. Florida, South Carolina and Texas all reported their biggest one-day spikes Thursday. More than 1,38,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. It is a toll that experts warn will likely surge. In recent times there has been a huge spike in COVID-19 cases in many states of the United States. There has been an alarming rate of hospitalisation in many parts of the US.

The hardest-hit areas in Texas and Arizona are running out of places to store bodies as their morgues fill up. The authorities are bringing in coolers and refrigerated trailers to store bodies.

US deaths peaked in April, when the country lost on average 2,000 people a day. Fatalities have steadily fallen, averaging 1,300 a day in May and under 800 a day in June. However, it has been steadily been rising again in July.

Americans have become increasingly divided on issues such as the reopening of schools and businesses and wearing face masks in public. This has stalled the fight against the virus.

The current tally of 77,217 cases surpasses the previous record set Friday when cases rose by 69,070. In June, cases rose by an average of 28,000 a day. In July, they have risen by an average of 57,625 a day.

Texas reported over 15,000 new cases Thursday, while Florida reported nearly 14,000 new cases and California almost 10,000.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, has warned that cases could soon top 100,000 a day. He has asked citizens to come together and take steps necessary to halt the spread of the virus.