Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was admitted to a hospital here Tuesday after his condition deteriorated. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee had tested May 18 positive for Covid-19, officials informed. His oxygen level slipped below 90 per cent Tuesday morning. After this development doctors advised him to get admitted to a medical facility, they said.

“Bhattacharjee has been in home isolation and put on BiPAP support. As his oxygen level dropped below 90 per cent, we did not take any chance. We decided to get him admitted,” a doctor at the private hospital, where he was admitted, informed.

The 77-year-old politician also suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). He needed to go to the hospital for other clinical examinations, the health department officials said. Bhattacharjee initially was not willing to go to hospital after he tested positive, they added.

The former West Bengal CM’s Mira Bhattacharjee had also contracted the disease last week. She was admitted to a medical facility in the city. She was discharged from the hospital Monday after she tested negative for the infection.

Doctors attending to Bhattacharjee at the hospital stated that though he is responding to treatment, he needs constant monitoring. Hence the decision to admit to the hospital was taken. His successor Mamata Banerjee has said that the state will take care of the treatment that Bhattacharjee will undergo.