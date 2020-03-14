Jharigaon: The fear of coronavirus has gripped the people of Odisha to such a degree that residents of a Nabarangpur hamlet did not allow two migrant workers from their village to their homes upon their return from a neighbouring state.

According to a source, several people from the village had gone to Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh to work as labourers. Two of them came back after coronavirus rumours started doing rounds at their workplace. Both reached their village Friday evening, however, local residents did not allow them to go to their respective homes. They were instead asked to undergo a medical test to ensure that they were not suffering from coronavirus.

Faced with stiff resistance from the villagers, both men spent the night at Nuagaon village under Gurusinga panchayat.

On being informed, a medical team from Jharigaon community health centre (CHC) including Dr Soma Dash and Dr Santosh Kumar Pradhan visited Nuagaon village Saturday morning. Not finding the men there, they then went to Palasagaon – the native place of the men. Later, the medical team managed to trace both men after getting in touch with their families.

The men, luckily, did not show any symptoms of coronavirus, Dr Dash said.

PNN