Kolkata: The West Bengal health department, in the wake of the growing coronavirus threat, has put in place a surveillance mechanism in Hili, Petrapole and Gede areas along the India-Bangladesh border, a senior official Sunday.

People entering the country from Bangladesh would be screened at these important checkpoints, as some among them might have visited China in the recent past, informed the official.

“We need to keep an eye on those entering India through these borders. Among them, there could be some who have recently travelled to China. We must conduct a medical test on them, before allowing them entry,” the official said.

Ajay Chakraborty, the Director of Health Services, had a few days ago visited the border areas to oversee the medical facilities available there.

The West Bengal Health Department had last month initiated similar measures in Mirik, Pashupati market and Panitanki village along India-Nepal border. Nepal confirmed its first case of coronavirus a week ago.

Surveillance was also heightened in the Tangra area from Friday – which is called the city’s China Town.

“People in Tangra have relatives in China. If someone have visited China recently, authorities at the city airport must have screened them. We are, however, conducting another survey to be absolutely sure,” another senior official said

The West Bengal government has also decided to set up isolation wards at seven medical establishments, besides the Beliaghata ID hospital, where precautionary measures are already in place.

“These medical establishments have been directed to appoint one nodal officer to look after the preparations, and take a quick decision in case a coronavirus case is reported,” the official informed. He also said that all hospitals have been asked to keep adequate number of gloves and face masks in store.

