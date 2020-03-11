New Delhi: India reported 10 new cases of coronavirus, taking the number to 60 Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said, even as India prohibited till March 31 entry of international cruise ships, crew or passenger with a travel history to coronavirus-hit nations. However, as per state health officials, the number of confirmed cases maybe up to 65.

As the infection continued to spread its tentacles in the country, state governments and Union Territories took a number of initiatives to check and prevent the spread of the infection.

While Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered closure of primary schools and aganwadi centres in five districts of Jammu and shutting down of cinema halls across the region till 31 March as a precautionary measure, the Karnataka government issued temporary regulation which asked all government and private hospitals to have flu corners for screening of suspected cases of COVID-19.

According to the regulation, no person/institution shall use print or electronic media to spread wrong information on COVID-19 without prior permission of the Department of Health & Family Welfare. If anyone is found indulging in any such activity, they will be punished, it said. The Karnataka government also started a campaign called ‘Namaste over Handshake’ that encourages people to greet in the traditional Indian style, to tackle the spread of the virus.

To prevent the spread of the deadly virus, the Ministry of Shipping said it will allow only such international cruise ships which had intimated their call to ports by January 1, 2020. The government said international cruise ships will be allowed only at ports having thermal screening facilities for passengers and crew members.

Among the fresh cases, eight were from Kerala and one each from Delhi and Rajasthan since Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said and gave state-wise breakup which included five (Delhi), nine (Uttar Pradesh), four (Karnataka) and two in Ladakh. While the ministry maintained that there are two confirmed cases of the infection in Maharashtra, the state health officials put the number at seven.

Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have reported one case each, the ministry said, adding Kerala has till now reported 17 cases, including the three patients who were discharged last month following recovery. The total number of 60 confirmed cases includes 16 Italians tourists, the ministry said.

Two employees working with IT companies Dell and Mindtree have tested positive for coronavirus, according to company statements. However, their locations were not disclosed.

The Dell employee had returned from the US, including a visit to Texas while the Mindtree employee also had a travel history abroad, the two companies said in separate statements.

Making a statement in Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the situation in Italy and Iran is ‘a cause of great concern’ and the government is making all efforts to bring back Indians after appropriate testing and screening. He said a medical team will leave Thursday for Italy for screening Indians.

Noting that the disease has spread to about 90 countries, Jaishankar said if the government starts the process of bringing back Indians worldwide, then it will be only add to the panic.

An Air Indian flight carrying 83 people, including nine foreigners of India origin, arrived here Wednesday from Italy and have been quarantined at the Army facility in Manesar near Delhi, officials said.

The evacuees will be monitored for two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members, to watch for any signs of infection.”If any individual is suspected to be infected, he/she will be shifted to an isolation facility,” an official added.

Agencies