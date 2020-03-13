Bhubaneswar: In the aftermath of first death of a person in India due to COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), the Odisha Government announced Friday the shutdown of all educational institutions, swimming pools, gyms and cinema halls across the state till March 31.

According to the notification, all educational institutions will be closed till March 31, 2020 except for those where examinations are currently on. Non-essential official gatherings such as seminars, workshops, and conferences have also been cancelled. Social gatherings like marriage, reception, parties will also are to be regulated by local authorities.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made a statement in this regard in the State Assembly Friday and also declared COVID-19 as a ‘state disaster’. The CM also urged all the MLAs to take personal care of themselves and the people of their constituencies. Patnaik appealed to each and every section of the society to behave in a most responsible manner in this time of emergency. He also stated that those who will spread fake news and misinformation regarding the disease will be dealt with severely.

The State Cabinet has approved a corpus fund of Rs 200 crore for creating awareness across Odisha regarding the disease. The government has also asked people not to panic and said that community transmission of the virus has not been observed and there have only been cases of local transmission so far.

Chief ministers grievance cell and joint grievance cells at district level will remain closed till 31st March 2020. However, people can send their grievances online.

