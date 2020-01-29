Berhampur: A special ward has been made operational at the upper floor of casualty department in MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur to treat coronavirus related cases, a senior member of the hospital administration said Wednesday.

According to dean and director of MKCG Medical College Radhamadhav Tripathy, a dedicated ward with 10 beds and ventilators have been kept prepared to treat coronavirus patients in isolation from other patients- should there be a need.

While the risk of coronavirus outbreak is extremely low in Ganjam district at the moment, the authorities have beefed up preparations to meet any eventualities, Tripathy said.

With coronavirus spreading its wings from China to other south-east Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Korea among others, the state government January 27 sounded high alert, saying it is taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The state government had earlier set up special coronavirus wards at five hospitals including SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences & Research in Burla, District Headquarters Hospital at Jharsuguda and AIIMS Bhubaneswar. MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur becomes the sixth hospital to be added to the list.

