Bhadrak: A day after a tribal family alleged before the Bhadrak Collector and the SP that eyes of its family member’s body were missing while the patient was under treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, police started an investigation Saturday night. Police recorded the statements of the family members while a team of police official will go to the SCB for investigation.

Reports said Bira Gagrai, a resident of Bagurai in Bhadrak, was critical after drinking poison in a bid to commit suicide November 7. He was admitted to Bhadrak district headquarters hospital. As his condition worsened, Bira was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed November 11. The post-mortem of the body was conducted there. The family alleged that after paying Rs 800 to some staff for post-mortem, it had taken the body home.

The family members were shocked to find the eyes of the body missing when they were preparing for his last rites.

Even the villagers are witness to it, sources said. The family members showed medical documents of the deceased to some villagers. It was mentioned in the documents that his eyes had been donated to a hospital in Bhubaneswar but the family members were not aware of the eye donation.

The family members met ADM (Collector in-charge) Shyambhakt Mishra. Following suggestion of the ADM, the bereaved family members later filed a complaint with the SP.

Locals demanded a thorough probe into such a case and action against the guilty. The ADM assured the family that the matter will be probed and action will be taken.