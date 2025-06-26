Jajpur: The state government has launched several schemes through Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) to ensure the all-around development of agriculture and farmers. However, most of the PACS in this district are reportedly mired in corruption. Despite repeated complaints and directives from higher authorities, departmental actions have remained few and far between, if the situation at Dharapur PACS under Bari block and Haripur PACS under Korei block is any indication. Farmers have been alleging large-scale irregularities in paddy procurement, issuance of short-term crop loans based on forged land pattas and deductions in weight, while government benefits are denied if bribe is not paid. Written complaints have been submitted to the state’s Cooperation Minister. The office of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies has directed the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies (DRCS), Jajpur, to carry out a thorough investigation and submit a report May 22, 2025. Earlier complaints alleged harassment of poor farmers due to forgery in agricultural loan accounts. In 2022, departmental orders had barred PACS secretaries or managing directors from keeping loan passbooks or cheque books in their custody or using them personally. Regular inspections of passbooks, direct contact with borrowers, and SMS alerts regarding loan approvals were mandated, yet these measures are reportedly not being implemented effectively. In Dharapur PACS, farmers, including Ashis Kumar Jena, Kshirod Kumar Jena, Manoj Kumar Sahu, Himanshu Jena, Mihir Kumar Pani and Srikant Parida alleged that the president and secretary granted short-term crop loans to several ineligible individuals using forged land documents. In some instances, loans were granted to multiple persons against the same plot of land. Despite clear rules from Revenue department, they were reportedly ignored. Although the government covers the costs of weighing and transporting paddy to mills, farmers were charged Rs 40 per quintal.

Even for clean and dry paddy, they faced deductions ranging from five to 10 kg per quintal. The PACS president and secretary allegedly collect payments from millers at a rate of 2 kg per quintal. The appointment of the current secretary is also under scanner, with accusations of forged educational qualifications, while farmers have demanded verification of his academic credentials. Similarly, in Haripur village, farmers have brought allegations of corruption under local PACS for over a decade. Only those who pay bribes reportedly receive recognition as farmers and access to government benefits. A single secretary is held the office for more than 10 years and amassed substantial ill-got wealth through the misappropriation of public funds. Villagers are demanding the immediate transfer of the secretary and a vigilance probe against him. When contacted, Jajpur DRCS officer Amulya Kumar Sethi said a proper investigation would be conducted, and actions, as deemed fit, would be taken following instructions from higher authorities.