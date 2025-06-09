Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi asserted that “not a single allegation of corruption” has surfaced against his government so far, as the BJP dispensation in the state completes its first year on June 12.

Majhi said the administration has also earned the title of ‘people’s government’ over the last year due to its strong connect with the masses.

“I would like to proudly say that not a single allegation of corruption has been made by opposition parties during the year. For this, I thank all my ministerial colleagues,” he said in his first joint address to BJP MPs, MLAs and Speaker Surama Padhy here Sunday evening.

“Our government is now known as the ‘people’s government’ because we have completely bridged the gap between the ‘third floor’ (Chief Minister’s Office) and the people,” Majhi said.

The chief minister also credited the public hearing programmes conducted by his government for its bond with the people.

“In the last one year, I myself met 12,000 people through 11 public hearing programmes, listened to their problems and resolved most of those on the spot,” he said.

“I have also visited all 30 districts, participated in various programmes with the people and shared their joys and sorrows. In the second year of my government, I plan to visit all 147 assembly constituencies,” Majhi said.

Noting that rooting out corruption is critical for the successful implementation of welfare schemes, the CM said that starting from the lowest level, “everyone is under the radar of the government”.

Majhi also referred to the recent arrest of a senior engineer over corruption charges on the last day of his service, and asserted that “we will not allow the corrupt to retire with dignity”.

“We have laid a strong foundation for ‘Prosperous Odisha 2036’. We aim to take the economy of Odisha to USD 500 billion by 2036 and USD 1.5 trillion by 2047. The road ahead is long, and it will certainly pose many challenges for us,” he said.

