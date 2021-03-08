Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the most expensive actors in India.

Celebrities often shoot outdoors. To deal with the struggles of staying outdoors throughout the day, actors often own vanity vans to cater to their needs.

Mahesh Babu also owns new vanity van. Here are some astonishing facts about it.

Pictures of Mahesh Babu’s vanity van on social media prove that the actor lives his life king size.

According to media reports, Mahesh Babu bought a new vanity van which he is using for his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. His new vanity van is said to be the most spectacular in the film industry and if reports are to be believed, it costs a whopping Rs 6 crore.The luxury van has all the facilities that an actor needs during the shooting of films.

One of the important feature of the van is that it has a satellite TV connection and a small kitchen.

Notably, Allu Arjun also got a customised vanity van fairly recently.

Hindi cinema megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s van costs around Rs 4 crore while Salman Khan’s van is said to be worth Rs 1.5 crore

On work front, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Keerthy Suresh. The first schedule of the film has been wrapped up and is slated to hit the screens for Sankranthi next year (2022).