Bargarh: Police busted a cough syrup smuggling racket in Bargarh district Wednesday and seized 13,200 bottles of the syrup estimated to be worth Rs 25 lakh, police SP Padmini Sahu said Thursday. Cops have arrested four persons in this connection.

Police identified the accused as Shukru Mirdda from Talapadar village under Sasan police limits in Sambalpur district, Akash Kumbhar from Sasan area, Alok Moharana from Beherapali village under Ainthapali police limits in Sambalpur district and Shankardeb alias Deepak Seth. Another accused Sangram Sahu from Sodhapadar village in Bolangir district managed to escape.

SP Sahu informed, “Acting on a tip-off, Sohela police in Bargarh district conducted a raid in Haladipali Chowk area and found out a pick-up truck laden with cough syrup bottles packed in 110 cartons. The vehicle and the bottles have been seized.”

Registering a case (No-161/20) against the accused, the police have launched a probe to trace involvement of others in the racket.

PNN