Bhubaneswar: Gold price in India stands at Rs 48,050 for 24 carat and Rs 44,010 for 22 carat after the increase in price by Rs 350 November 9. The price has increased by Rs 350 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) respectively.

On November 8, the price of the yellow metal for 22 carat (10 grams) was Rs 43,700 while 24 carat (10 grams) was 47,700.

Today’s Gold Price:

Chennai: 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 49,500 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 45,375.

Delhi: 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,560 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,260.

Kolkata: The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 50,210 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,510.

Mumbai: 24 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 48,030 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 47,030.

Bhubaneswar: 24 carat gold rate (10 grams) is Rs 50,620 while 22 carat gold price (10 grams) is Rs 45,490.