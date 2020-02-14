Daringbadi: Acting on a tip-off about smuggling of illicit liquor in the locality, Daringbadi police and excise department officials conducted a raid at Mahadaganada village in Kandhamal district Friday morning and arrested two persons in this connection.

The sleuths have seized 29 litres of country liquor from the possession of the accused.

The accused have been identified as Ranjan Nayak and Shankar Digal – both residents of Mahadaganada village.

Cases bearing no. 17/20 and 18/20 have been registered under appropriate sections in this connection. A detailed probe into their modus operandi is currently underway.

