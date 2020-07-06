Bhubaneswar: The Out Still (OS) liquor and country based ENA liquor will be available for sale in all counters across Odisha Tuesday onwards, the Excise Department said.

The Excise Department said that along with the home delivery, the sale of the OS and ENA based country liquor will also be available in the county liquor counters. The counters will open from 7am to 6pm. The country liquor shops,however, in the containment zones will not be allowed to open their shops for sale.

The Odisha government had earlier June 29 allowed the home delivery of country liquor by the licensee himself or through a representative authorised by him.

June 30, the state government had allowed licensed OFF and On liquor shops to sell foreign liquor across the counter from July 1.

