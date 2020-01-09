There are some really weird laws around the globe. And some of the prevalent laws in Iran are really shocking.

Among many such laws, there exists one which allows a father to marry his stepdaughter with the only condition being that she would have to be over 13 years of age. This law was passed in the year 2013.

The Iranian constitution is replete with such bizarre laws. For example, women are not allowed to shake hands with men. It is a crime and the woman can be arrested. Recently the Iranian women’s volleyball team won a tournament. However, the players could not shake hands with the coach as he was male.

Women are also not allowed to wear skin tight clothes in Iran. They are not permitted to visit a stadium and watch a men’s game. And they can be put behind bars for not wearing a hijab (head and face cover).

The laws in fact only favour men. Women can’t object if their husbands are having an extra-marital affair. Only men are given the right to divorce. Women are also prohibited to work without the consent of the husband.

It is considered a crime to stand on the road and sing. Women cannot wear a tie either.