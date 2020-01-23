Bhubaneswar: With the help of the financial assistance from Odisha State Treatment Fund (OSTF) to the ailing people of the state, India’s first successful surgery of cardio-vascular pseudo-aneurysm (blood clotting) was done in the state.

A 46-year-old woman from the state, Manjulata, went to a private hospital in the city with a swollen lump close to her ear. Upon diagnosis it was revealed that it was a case of occipital (close to back of the skull) pseudo-aneurysm where a blood clot was seen between the outer walls of two blood vessels.

Doctors claim that this is one of the rarest conditions found in the world and cited lack of any documented surgery of the same in the country. This successful operation of the rare condition is now likely to be published in medical journals as India’s maiden success in this medical condition.

“There are only 15 such cases reported from all over the world till now. This is the 16th such case which we dealt with successfully. There is no documented proof of any such surgery of the condition in India. This is likely to be India’s first such surgery to cure this rare disease,” said Dr Karunakar Padhy, cardio-vascular surgeon from the BR Kalinga Hospital from the city.

He also added, “Many hospitals refused to treat her. Any surgery on her lump without diagnosis could have led to her sudden death. Now the patient is fully cured of her ailment and is leading a normal life. The OSTF funds ensured the patient got the surgery at zero cost.”

Manjulata now claims she is leading a good life post surgery. She said, “The lump grew very big due to which I needed to cover it up when I used to venture out. I am now thankful to the doctors who treated me and cured my disease.”

Pseudo-aneurysm refers to collection of blood that forms between the two outer layers of a blood vessel. Occipital artery (blood vessel towards skull) pseudo-aneurysms are extremely rare and can occur after blunt or penetrating trauma or iatrogenic injury.