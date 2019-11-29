Sundargarh: A couple was critically injured in a bear attack at Kharibahal village in Sundargarh district in the wee hours of Friday. The identification of the couple has yet to be ascertained.

According to locals, the couple was going to the field for routine work when the incident occurred. The bear, which had strayed into the populate area, attacked them. The animal had badly mauled them by the time locals came to their rescue. Locals admitted the couple to the Bonai community healthcare centre (CHC).

However, later they were shifted to Ispat General Hospital as their conditions deteriorated.

On being informed, the forest officials reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.

Locals claimed that the lack of green cover, food and water in the nearby forests have forced wild animals to stray into human habitations.

PNN