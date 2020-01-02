Patangi: A man and his wife were electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire while drying their clothes Wednesday near DP camp of Sunabeda area of Koraput district.

The deceased have been identified as Sudhakar Biswal and his wife Chanchala of the same village.

According to locals, the mishap occurred while Sudhakar was busy putting up clothes to dry when he accidentally came in contact with a live wire. In a bid to rescue him, his wife suffered electric shocks leading to their untimely demise.

On being spotted, their granddaughter informed her father. Meanwhile the deceased’s son-in-law reached the spot and rushed them to a nearby hospital with the help of locals, where doctors declared them dead.

A pall of gloom descended the village after the news of the unfortunate incident broke.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The police officials sent the bodies for postmortem after registering a case of unnatural death.

The locals blamed the electricity department for the mishap.

PNN