Balasore: A couple died by suicide at Podadiha village under Rupsa Police limits in Balasore district allegedly after failing to repay their loans. The deceased have been identified as Kasinath Raula and his wife Kanaklata.

The couple had taken loans over Rs 1 lakh from different micro-financing companies. However, they had been facing issues in repaying the loans after losing their sources of income following COVID-19 outbreak.

Also read: Tension runs high as fuel station dispenses water in Nayagarh

According to a source, the moneylenders were repeatedly harassing Kasinath and his wife and were pressurising them to clear the debts. The couple was mentally disturbed as both their sons were also unemployed.

Both Kasinath and his wife Kanaklata ended their life by allegedly consuming pesticides late Friday night.

“My parents had taken loans of from four to five private financing companies. They were harassing us as we were unable to clear the debts,” Kasinath’s son Balaram said.

Police have started an investigation by registering a case of unnatural death, local police sources said.

PNN