Varanasi: Onion prices are still sky rocketing and people on social media can’t have enough of the price hike memes. Adding to memes, people are also using onions in real-life events to create hilarious situations.

Recently a video is doing rounds on social media where a newly married couple is spotted with garlands of onions other than the traditional flower ones.

The video, collected from a wedding in Varanasi shows the bride and groom exchanging garlands made of onion and garlic. Yes, you read that right. The guests present at the wedding also decided to present the newlyweds with the most expensive gift- onions.

The couple in Varanasi on their wedding day exchanged garlands as is the norm in Indian custom, but instead of flowers, the garlands were made of onions and garlic. The couple apparently wanted to make a statement against the high prices of onions.

Even the guests at the wedding decided to present the newlyweds the highly sought commodity – baskets of onions!

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Kamal Patel said: “Prices of onions are touching the sky from last one month so now people have started considering onion as precious as gold. In this wedding, the bride and groom used the garland of onions and garlic. The prices of onion have risen to Rs 120 per kg.”

Another SP leader Satya Prakash said that the new couple wanted to oppose the high prices of onions and so decided on this unusual method.

“The bride and groom have tried to convey a message by opposing the skyrocketing prices of onions and other food commodities. Samajwadi Party has carried out several protests against such issues. This is a historic event for the couple,” Satya Prakash added.