Bhubaneswar: Police recovered Friday the dead bodies of a couple from their rented accommodation at Keuta Sahi under Lingaraj police limits in the state capital. The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The body of Rakesh Kumar Rout, who worked as a newspaper vendor was found hanging from the ceiling fan. His wife Mama’s body was found under the bed. They had been married for just three months.

It was the neighbours of the couple who guessed something was wrong. Usually with Rakesh being a newspaper vendor, both used to be early risers. However, Friday the neigbours found the door of the small house locked till 12 noon. Suspecting something amiss, they informed the police.

The police duly arrived and broke the door open to find both Rakesh and Mama dead. They have registered a case of unnatural death. The police also sent the bodies to Capital Hospital for post-mortem.

Locals suspect Rakesh murdered his wife before committing suicide over some family issues. However, the police are yet to throw light on the matter. They are interrogating family members of both the deceased to ascertain the cause of tragedy.

