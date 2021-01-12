Jagannathprasad: Ganjam police Monday arrested a couple from Bhubaneswar in connection with the murder of a female domestic help at their residence in capital city in December last year.

The accused couple was identified as Manas Ranjan Paikray and Sarojini Sahoo of Khandagiri in the city.

The couple is accused of killing their female domestic help in Bhubaneswar and later dumping the body on a paddy field near Bhusandpal Square under this police limits in Ganjam district. The body was found December 2, 2020.

The accused duo had hired a cab to carry the body from Bhubaneswar for dumping the body in Bhusandapal village under this police limits following the murder, revealed Ganjam SP Brijesh Ray during press conference, Monday.

The deceased woman was from Balasore district. She was working as a domestic help at the residence of the accused couple in Bhubaneswar.

The domestic help was beaten to death following a scuffle between her and the employer couple. Fearing arrest, the accused couple dumped the body near Jagannathprasad area in Ganjam.

The police had formed different teams to probe into the incident. The police team visited over 100 police stations, distributed around 1,000 photographs of the deceased woman and published her photographs in print and electronic media and also shared in various police Whatsapp groups. Despite several attempts, the identity of the deceased girl could not be ascertained for a long period. However, recently the police got a phone number and learnt that the girl was working in Bhubaneswar.

The woman was killed after she wanted to leave her job and return to her home in Balasore. However, the couple refused to let her go and thrashed her December 1.

Later, police got some leads and contacted the father of the deceased in Balasore who identified the body, said Ray.

During the course of investigation, police established the identity of the deceased and her connection in Bhubaneswar. Later, the accused persons were traced by help of locals in Bhubaneswar, Ray concluded.

