Burla: The Sambalpur Court Saturday executed the attachment of all movable properties of the Principal of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in order to execute a decree over non-payment of dues to sacked staff.

The order of attachment of properties belonging to the Office of VIMSAR Principal was passed by the Civil Judge Court (senior division) in Sonepur and executed by Sambalpur Court Saturday.

The Civil Judge Court had pronounced its verdict while hearing a previously filed case pertaining to the disengagement of as many as 27 contractual staff of the VIMSAR in 2007.

According to the source, two pairs of table and chair, two sofa sets, 16 computers, six wooden tables, one glass table, 41 steel almirahs, 20 wooden almirahs, seven printers, three copiers and an official car (bearing registration number OD-15 H-0833) including two buses were attached by the court for the purpose of payment of dues.

Three contractual staff, namely former office attendant Sambhunath Sahu, former sweeper Rebati Kanta Kalet and former gatekeeper Khirod Kumar Sahoo had moved the labour court challenging their disengagement from service.

Hearing the pleas, the court had earlier directed the VIMSAR authorities to pay the outstanding dues of the 27 contractual staff and reinstate them in their respective posts.

However, the three staff then moved the Sambalpur Court after VIMSAR authorities disobeyed court order. Subsequent delay in the hearing of their petitions compelled them to again move Orissa High Court in Cuttack. The High Court had directed the Civil Judge Court in Sonepur to conduct hearing of the petition.

“VIMSAR authorities had denied us our monthly remunerations and also forcefully removed us from jobs. We then approached the court seeking payment of the dues,” the petitioner Sambhunath said.

“Seizure has already completed. Hope that the attached inventories will be auctioned soon to facilitate payment of outstanding dues of the petitioners,” the defence counsel Sarbeswar Purohit stated.

“Sambhunath Sahu will get Rs 25,46,813, Rebati Kanta Kalet will get Rs 25,31,375 and Khirod Kumar Sahoo will get Rs 29,65,891 as their pending dues from VIMSAR in Burla, along with the cost of execution of the decree,” the court order mentioned.

It is pertinent to mention, in deference to a court order Friday, the Office of VIMSAR principal was sealed in presence of magistrate. The court order pertained to case filed by the Grade IV employees.

The court had ordered for seizure of inventories by January 24. The office was vacated of staffers before it was sealed. The sealing might create problems in Covid-19 management at VIMSAR, it was learnt, as the administrative department of it is inside the same building.

“The court order is welcome. However, sealing VIMSAR office at this juncture will affect Covid-19 management. Our case is sub-judice in the High Court and it will be heard soon,” legal officer of VIMSAR Ashok Panigrahi expressed.

