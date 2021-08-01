Kamakhyanagar: Two girls fell into an under-construction well and drowned at Kanheipal village under Bhuban police limits in Dhenakanal district, Saturday evening.

The deceased were identified as Sruti Patra, 5, daughter of Sesha Patra and her cousin Priyanka, 6. The incident occurred when the two had gone to buy snacks from a local eatery in the village. They were returning home when they accidentally slipped into the well and drowned.

As they did not return home, family members searched for them and traced them inside the well after a long time. They were immediately rushed to the Kamakhyanagar hospital where doctors pronounced them brought dead. Police reached the spot and started an investigation.

PNN